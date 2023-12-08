We don’t know politics of TikTok or Gate no 4: Bilawal

SHANGLA - Pakistan Peoples Par­ty Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while addressing workers’ convention in Shangla on Thursday said that he is grateful to the Jiya­las for conveying to the world that the valley of Shangla is alive with the slogan of ‘Jiye Bhutto’.

“The country is rid­dled with woes, be it the heightened polari­sation in politics or the economic crisis which keeps on worsening. In this situation, the tradi­tional politicians of the country are adamant on continuing the politics of hate, ego and division,” he said. He went on to say, they have made politics a means of carrying out personal vendetta instead of letting it be a platform for difference of opinion. “They have no interest in solving the problems of the people. The ever-in­creasing inflation, pover­ty and unemployment is the most important issue for my brothers and sis­ters, but the least for our fellow politicians. The po­litical parties of the coun­try are not thinking of the people or the future of the country. “I would like to convey to the young­sters and students of the country that it is the PPP that has helped the coun­try emerge from deep tur­moil in the past, and to­day too is the sole party that can provide ‘Roti, Kapra Aur Makaan’, all while considering pover­ty and price-hike its op­ponents, not other polit­ical parties”, Chairman Bilawal said. We have been fighting this war since three generations. We have learned how to be of service to the down­trodden masses through our elders, and this is our political training, Bilaw­al said. “We do not know the politics of name call­ing, TikTok or Gate no. 4.” He said that he does not ask anyone for help but the youngsters, elders, students, farmers and labourers of the coun­try to support the PPP and change the fate of the country. Bilawal said that he is the sole politi­cian who has been doing politics since the age of 19. He has served as the youngest Foreign Minis­ter of the country for 18 months, and his hands are clean of any wrongdo­ing. “It is extremely diffi­cult to keep one’s hands clean in politics, and mine are devoid of the stains of corruption or the blood of the people”, Chairman Bilawal said. We have an entire plan to double the wages within 5 years. We proved in the past too that the PPP made the most increase in the wag­es of the people. Now too, we plan on reaching our target of doubling wag­es within 5 years, as this is the only way to combat poverty. This is not an un­attainable feat, as we only need to provide the la­bourers and farmers with their rightfully earned in­come that they deserve. We should give them the same rates that we give international farmers.