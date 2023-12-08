We don’t know politics of TikTok or Gate no 4: Bilawal

SHANGLA - Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while addressing workers’ convention in Shangla on Thursday said that he is grateful to the Jiyalas for conveying to the world that the valley of Shangla is alive with the slogan of ‘Jiye Bhutto’.
“The country is riddled with woes, be it the heightened polarisation in politics or the economic crisis which keeps on worsening. In this situation, the traditional politicians of the country are adamant on continuing the politics of hate, ego and division,” he said. He went on to say, they have made politics a means of carrying out personal vendetta instead of letting it be a platform for difference of opinion. “They have no interest in solving the problems of the people. The ever-increasing inflation, poverty and unemployment is the most important issue for my brothers and sisters, but the least for our fellow politicians. The political parties of the country are not thinking of the people or the future of the country. “I would like to convey to the youngsters and students of the country that it is the PPP that has helped the country emerge from deep turmoil in the past, and today too is the sole party that can provide ‘Roti, Kapra Aur Makaan’, all while considering poverty and price-hike its opponents, not other political parties”, Chairman Bilawal said. We have been fighting this war since three generations. We have learned how to be of service to the downtrodden masses through our elders, and this is our political training, Bilawal said. “We do not know the politics of name calling, TikTok or Gate no. 4.” He said that he does not ask anyone for help but the youngsters, elders, students, farmers and labourers of the country to support the PPP and change the fate of the country. Bilawal said that he is the sole politician who has been doing politics since the age of 19. He has served as the youngest Foreign Minister of the country for 18 months, and his hands are clean of any wrongdoing. “It is extremely difficult to keep one’s hands clean in politics, and mine are devoid of the stains of corruption or the blood of the people”, Chairman Bilawal said. We have an entire plan to double the wages within 5 years. We proved in the past too that the PPP made the most increase in the wages of the people. Now too, we plan on reaching our target of doubling wages within 5 years, as this is the only way to combat poverty. This is not an unattainable feat, as we only need to provide the labourers and farmers with their rightfully earned income that they deserve. We should give them the same rates that we give international farmers.