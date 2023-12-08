Friday, December 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Writer, poet and Peaky Blinders actor Benjamin Zephaniah dies aged 65

News Desk
December 08, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

BIRMINGHAM - Writer and poet Benjamin Zephaniah has died aged 65, after being diagnosed with a brain tumour eight weeks ago. A statement posted on his Instagram account confirmed he died in the early hours of Thursday. The statement said Zephaniah’s wife “was with him throughout and was by his side when he passed”. “We shared him with the world and we know many will be shocked and saddened by this news,” it added. Zephaniah was born and raised in Handsworth, Birmingham, the son of a Barbadian postman and a Jamaican nurse. He was dyslexic and left school aged 13, unable to read or write. He moved to London aged 22 and published his first book, Pen Rhythm. His early work used dub poetry, a Jamaican style of work that has evolved into the music genre of the same name, and he would also perform with the group The Benjamin Zephaniah Band.

Tags:

News Desk

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1701920313.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023