40 new stops for People’s Bus Service within two months: Memon

KARACHI - The Sindh government has decided to complete 40 new stops for the People’s Bus Service within two months. According to a statement issued here on Saturday, the decision came during a meeting in Karachi, chaired by Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon. Key officials, including Secretary Transport Asad Zamin and Project Director Sohaib Shafiq, were present.

Memon said that 100 bus stops had already been completed, and the remaining should be finalised by January 2025. The minister stressed that modern bus stops are essential for efficient and sustainable public transport, offering passengers better seating and protection from harsh weather.

The meeting also focused on ensuring vehicle fitness across Sindh. Minister Memon emphasised that regular, scientific vehicle fitness checks are crucial for road safety and environmental protection. He instructed the Transport Department to enforce mandatory annual fitness checks for all vehicles, including at the time of registration and tax payment. Strict actions will be taken against unfit vehicles.

By prioritising modern transport infrastructure and vehicle safety, the Sindh government aims to create a safer and more sustainable mobility system for its citizens.