A tribute to Peshawar’s cultural heritage, public appreciation

Peshawar - Peshawar, often admired as the “City of Flowers,” has long been celebrated for its rich cultural heritage, vibrant floral traditions, and enduring connection to nature.

The Cantonment Board Peshawar (CBP), a vital institution in preserving the city’s historical and cultural essence, continues to uphold this proud legacy. One of the most cherished annual events is the Chrysanthemum Show, which has become a hallmark of Peshawar’s cultural calendar, symbolizing the city’s commitment to its natural beauty and vibrant spirit.

This December, the Cantonment Board Peshawar is hosting the 48th edition of the Chrysanthemum Show – Gul e Dawoodi, a remarkable tradition that spans nearly five decades. The event brings together residents, visitors, and nature lovers to witness a mesmerizing display of chrysanthemums in a dazzling array of colours, shapes, and sizes. For the people of Peshawar, especially the Cantonment residents, it is more than just a flower exhibition—it is a celebration of their connection to the natural world and a living testament to the city’s cultural richness.

The Cantonment Board Peshawar has transformed the roads and streets of the Cantonment area into an enchanting floral wonderland. Each year, the CBP introduces new varieties of chrysanthemums, making this show an eagerly awaited occasion. The streets have been adorned with intricate patterns and vibrant floral displays, making the city’s heart bloom with colour and fragrance.

“The Chrysanthemum Show is not just an event; it is a symbol of Peshawar’s timeless beauty, creativity, and respect for its traditions. It’s an occasion that unites the people of Peshawar, honours our cultural heritage, and allows us to appreciate the blessings of nature. As we celebrate the 48th edition, we continue to embrace the past while looking toward a future that blends progress with tradition,” said a CBP spokesperson.

This year’s 48th Chrysanthemum Show has become a gift to the people of Peshawar, a celebration of nature’s diversity and the community’s deep cultural ties. The display attracts visitors of all ages, who are seen walking through the fragrant streets, taking selfies, and capturing photographs of the stunning displays.

“It is a magnificent sight. The vibrant flowers and their sweet fragrance are simply irresistible,” said Mashal Khan, a resident of Shami Road, as she marveled at the colorful blooms.

Mehr Gul, a horticulturist at the Cantonment Board Peshawar, expressed the joy of organizing this annual spectacle. “The Chrysanthemum Show has become a beloved tradition in Peshawar, particularly for the residents of the Cantonment area. We organize the show every winter as a gift for the people—a chance for them to enjoy the beauty of nature, relax, and connect with the seasons,” said Gul.

The Cantonment Board’s nursery is home to an impressive collection of over 200 varieties of chrysanthemums, setting it apart from other nurseries in the region. “No other nursery in the Cantonment area has such a vast variety of flowers,” said Mehr Gul, highlighting the hard work that goes into growing these stunning blooms. “It took us five days to set up the exhibition stalls, and every stall requires careful attention to detail. It’s a labour of love and dedication.”

Ch Baber Hussain, the Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) of CBP, emphasized the importance of such events in enhancing the aesthetic quality of the community and fostering a deeper connection to nature. “The Chrysanthemum Show allows us to express our appreciation for the wonders of nature. Flowers not only beautify our surroundings but also help make the environment cleaner and more peaceful,” he said.

Over the past two years, CBP has worked tirelessly to improve the infrastructure of the Cantonment area, including the beautification of roads and the development of lush green parks like Khalid Bin Waleed Park and Jinnah Park. These efforts have transformed the area into a cleaner, greener space where the beauty of nature is accessible to all.

“We plant flowers along the main roads so that every person, regardless of where they live, can enjoy the beauty of nature,” said Ch Baber, CEO CBP. “By making nature accessible, we also encourage the public to take part in gardening and cultivate flowers themselves, which helps to spread the appreciation of nature across the community.”

The Cantonment Board has made it a priority to maintain the city’s rich cultural and natural heritage while ensuring the welfare and beautification of its residents’ environment. “Our collective responsibility is to make our cities and cantonments clean, green, and lush. Events like the Chrysanthemum Flower Display inspire us all to contribute to making our surroundings more beautiful,” Hussain added.

The exhibition of chrysanthemums will remain on display along the roads of the Cantonment area throughout Christmas Week, until January 1st, giving the public ample time to appreciate the beauty of the flowers. The CBP invites everyone to visit and enjoy the spectacular floral displays, which are a true reflection of Peshawar’s cultural richness and natural beauty.