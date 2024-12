Action against individuals involved in negative propaganda on social media intensified

ISLAMABAD - Government authorities have been registered cases/FIRs against thirteen more individuals for spreading negative propaganda/ fake news and incitement on social media across Pakistan. Sources confirmed that legal action against individuals involved in negative propaganda on social media have been intensified by concerned departments dealing with cyber crimes.

The government has initiated strict legal action against those who are spreading incitement through various posts against state and state institutions on social media. Cases have been registered against these individuals including Saleem Akhtar, Salman Nasir, Sajid Hussain, Muhammad Khalid Khurshid, Asim Ayub, and Babar Muzaffar, sources report. Others facing charges are Sher Azeem Khan, Mubeen Shah, Ali Haider, Nadir Hussain, Chaudhry Zulfiqar, Jamil Mirza, and Muhammad Basit Malik, sources add. The accused hail from Gujranwala, Sialkot, Gujrat, Layyah, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Gilgit, Ghizer, and Zhob districts. Previously, cases had already been registered against 19 other individuals.