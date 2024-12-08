Advisor to Finance Minister claims improvement in economic situation

ISLAMABAD - Khurram Schehzad, Advisor to Finance Minister on Economic and Financial Reforms, on Saturday said that economic situation had improved as inflation was under control, remittances had increased and smuggling had been controlled. Sharing some of the key policy and economic developments, the advisor said that the decline in inflation is a welcome relief for the masses. “To ensure prices remain affordable, the finance minister, heading the ECC, has initiated a practice to regularly monitor prices of basic products and commodities,” he said in a statement. This timely monitoring enables the government to take effective actions, making policies more impactful and beneficial to the people, he added.

He said that the government has taken decisive action against smuggled petroleum products, scrutinizing thousands of petrol pumps and shutting down hundreds involved in the illicit trade. This crackdown has resulted in a historic growth in documented sales, supporting economic activity and boosting revenue.

The advisor said that the government is actively working to shut down smuggled and illegal tobacco sales, particularly in informal markets and bazars. This effort aims to curb the illicit trade, which will have a positive impact on the economy and public health.

He said that remittances have increased. He said that according to the SBP governor, remittances are expected to reach historic levels of $35 billion in FY25, with an average of $2.9 billion per month so far. This significant influx of foreign exchange will strengthen reserves, providing a much-needed boost to the economy.

He said that the SBP is set to launch a new platform, InvestPak, allowing individuals and corporates to invest directly in government securities. By bypassing banks, investors can earn better returns, encouraging a culture of savings and investment in the economy.

“There has been a notable shift towards localization of imported raw materials, with top FMCGs in Pakistan sourcing more materials locally. This import substitution has resulted in a significant reduction in imports, with volumes rising and only 35% of materials now sourced through imports. This trend has contributed to stable forex reserves, currency stability, and overall external de-risking of the economy” he said. For instance, if 70% of the raw material was being sourced through imports earlier, it’s now down to around 35%. This import-substitution could be one of the key reasons why imports are not rising as such (4% in 5M) while exports have shown consistent growth (13% in 5M), resulting in better forex reserves, currency stability and overall external de-risking of the economy.