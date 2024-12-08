AJK govt withdraws protest ban ordinance after talks

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has withdrawn the controversial presidential ordinance banning peaceful protests, ARY News reported on Sunday. The decision followed successful negotiations between the government and the Joint Public Action Committee (JAAC).

The move came after a complete strike was observed in AJK on Thursday (December 5). The strike, called by the Jammu & Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC), saw the closure of educational institutions, shops, and suspension of transport. The protest was against the ordinance that imposed a 7-year jail term for individuals participating in demonstrations.

The ordinance had been widely criticized by civil society groups and activists for infringing on constitutional rights, including peaceful assembly and free expression. The contentious law raised concerns over the balance between maintaining public order and safeguarding civil liberties in the region.

In a recent development, the AJK Supreme Court suspended the enforcement of the ordinance after admitting appeals challenging a high court decision that had upheld the law.

Earlier this year, violent clashes between police and activists during protests against inflation resulted in three deaths and multiple injuries, highlighting the escalating tensions in the region.

The withdrawal of the ordinance has been hailed as a victory for civil rights, with JAAC and other groups emphasizing the importance of upholding democratic freedoms in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.