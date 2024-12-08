Ali Amin Gandapur rejects Bushra Bibi’s claim of being left alone at D-Chowk

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Gandapur refuted claims made by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder's wife, Bushra Bibi, that she was left alone during the D-Chowk protest.

Speaking to the media in Dera Ismail Khan, Gandapur asserted that he accompanied Bushra Bibi throughout the rally. “If Bushra Bibi was referring to someone else, that is her personal opinion, but I was with her the entire time,” he stated.

Bushra Bibi had previously shared with workers in Charsadda that she was left alone in her car at D-Chowk during the protest operation. However, reports suggest discrepancies in the timeline, indicating that Bushra Bibi and Gandapur were seen leaving the area together before midnight.

The conflicting accounts have sparked confusion among party workers, highlighting a lack of coordination among PTI leadership during the protest.