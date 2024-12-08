America First Policy and the World

Donald Trump triumphed over Kamala Harris in the contentious 2024 US elections, marking a striking comeback and reaffirming Americans’ trust in him. Biden’s faltering policies contributed to the Democrats’ defeat, while Trump’s “America First” slogan resonated with voters. With his re-election, Trump is set to prioritise US interests, as promised during his campaign.

The US elections always captivate global attention, given the country’s central role in international trade, geopolitics, and strategic affairs. Trump’s policy of prioritising American interests has both positive and negative implications globally. He plans to increase trade tariffs by 60%, particularly targeting China and its allies. This move could have widespread economic repercussions, affecting not only Asian nations but also Europe. Trump perceives China as an economic competitor benefiting disproportionately from trade relations and aims to curtail these advantages.

On foreign policy, Trump has indicated a willingness to mediate the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war, boasting he could resolve the conflict within 24 hours. His past rapport with Vladimir Putin and America’s support for Ukraine present a complex dynamic. While Trump’s business-oriented mindset favours economic stability over prolonged conflicts, his stance may cause concern among European allies and proponents of NATO, which he has frequently criticised for unequal burden-sharing.

In the Middle East, Trump’s policies will likely continue to favour Israel, given his close ties with Netanyahu. However, he has hinted at ambitions to foster peace in the region. Leveraging his relationships with Arab states and Hamas, Trump may push for dialogue to resolve longstanding conflicts, though how he plans to achieve this remains unclear. The volatile region awaits a concrete strategy for lasting peace.

SHAHZEB ABBASI,

Karachi.