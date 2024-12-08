American hunter pays record Rs7 mn to hunt Markhor

In a landmark development for wildlife conservation, an American hunter has paid over Rs7 million to hunt the Markhor, Pakistan’s national animal, marking the highest bid ever recorded in the country.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Wildlife Farooq Nabi revealed that the permit for the season’s first Markhor was secured with an offer exceeding Rs7 million. The hunter successfully hunted a Markhor with horns measuring over 49 inches, showcasing an exceptional trophy size.

Wildlife officials stated that two permits auctioned in October fetched a record $271,000, underscoring the financial significance of trophy hunting for conservation efforts.

Pakistan’s commitment to Markhor conservation was highlighted in July 2024, when Ambassador Munir Akram, speaking at a UN event, called for global collaboration to protect the species. Known as the “screw-horned goat,” the Markhor is not only Pakistan’s national animal but also a vital part of the ecosystem.

Ambassador Akram noted that proactive conservation initiatives and community involvement have reversed population declines, increasing Markhor numbers in Pakistan to between 3,500 and 5,000 over the past decade, compared to fewer than 6,000 globally.

“Strengthening community governance structures and promoting local ownership over sustainable natural resource use is crucial for effective wildlife management,” Akram emphasized, citing Pakistan’s conservation success as a model for global efforts.

The revenue from such trophy hunts is reinvested into conservation programs and local communities, fostering sustainable tourism and economic growth while ensuring the protection of endangered species.