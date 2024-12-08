Asad disappears as Syrian rebels edge closer to Damascus

SYRIA - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is nowhere to be found in Damascus, CNN reported late Saturday night.

The official line of the Syrian president’s office is that Assad hasn’t fled the capital. But a source with knowledge of the situation tells CNN that Assad isn’t at any of the locations in the city where you’d expect to find him.

Assad’s Presidential Guard are no longer deployed at his usual place of residence, as they would be if he was there, the source said, fueling speculation he may have escaped Damascus.

Traditionally, this guard detail would provide Assad’s inner cordon of security, and some of them would be expected to travel with the president when he is on the move. According to the source, rebel forces have no solid intelligence on Assad’s location and are continuing their efforts to find him.

Syria’s anti-regime rebels say they have reached “the gates of Damascus,” just a day after launching an offensive in the country’s southern Daraa region.

In a statement shortly after 7 p.m. local time on Saturday, the rebel Free Syrian Army group said its fighters are “at the gates” of the Syrian capital. The southern Syrian rebels began their offensive in Daraa early Friday. In a little over a day, they have gobbled up territory in the southern countryside and now appear to be just a few miles from the city center.

Videos geolocated by CNN show rebels have been active in several pockets of the outer southern suburbs of Damascus since earlier Saturday afternoon.

In Moadamyeh, just 10 kilometers (6 miles) southwest of the city center, locals were seen celebrating on the streets after driving regime forces out of their suburb, which is near a military airport. Rebels have also claimed control of Darayya, slightly west of Moadamyeh.

In Jaramana, to the southeast, residents earlier toppled a huge sculpture of the father of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, former President Hafez al-Assad.

Syria’s armed rebels are attempting an operation to encircle the capital of Damascus, while the Syrian military denied that its forces are withdrawing from the capital region.

After seizing Aleppo and Hama, rebel forces now appear to be speeding from the north toward the major city of Homs, with residents fleeing ahead of potential clashes between opposition and regime fighters. Separate factions of rebels were also battling Syrian forces in the south of the country. Those opposition forces claim to have taken control of Daraa city in southwestern Syria — where the country’s 2011 uprising erupted.

Iranian officials rejected reports that their ally Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has fled the country, as a source told CNN he is nowhere to be found in Damascus. 0

“The news that Assad and his family left Syria is not true,” Yaqoub Rezazadeh, a member of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committees said Saturday, according to Iranian state-owned Press TV. An adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei met with Assad in Damascus on Friday, Press TV reported Saturday.

Adviser Ali Larijani reportedly met with Assad to convey Iran’s support for the Syrian government amid the latest rebel uprising. Iranian officials also deny reports that their staff are evacuating the embassy in Damascus. “Those claims are not true,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said. “Iran’s embassy (in Damascus) is still operating and continues with its routine activities,” according to Press TV. “We have not evacuated our advisors and embassy [staff]. They are present in Damascus,” Rezazadeh said. He added that Iranian foreign ministry officials are traveling to Iraq and Qatar.

Syria’s armed rebels are attempting an operation to encircle the capital Damascus, a spokesperson said on Telegram. Hassan Abdulghani, the spokesperson of the rebel coalition led by the Hayat Tahrir Al Sham (HTS) group, said the “final phase” of their operation to “encircle” Damascus had started.

CNN could not verify that claim.

The Syrian military denied that their forces are withdrawing from the Damascus region, calling reports of their retreat “a false media campaign… by armed terrorist organizations… with the aim of spreading panic and fear among civilians in the Damascus countryside.”

More than 1,000 Syrian army soldiers have arrived in Iraq through a border crossing in eastern Syria, a statement by Iraq’s state news agency said, citing a military source.

“Iraq has received more than a thousand Syrian army soldiers today through the Al-Qaim border crossing in Anbar Province,” the source said, according to the Iraqi news agency.

“The soldiers were received, provided with the necessary care, and their needs were met,” the source added. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has not departed from Damascus, despite the fact that a rebel advance towards the capital city is gathering pace, Syria’s presidency said earlier.

“Some foreign media outlets are spreading rumors and false news about President Bashar al-Assad leaving Damascus, or making quick visits to another country,” the presidency said in a Saturday statement.

“The president is following up on his work and national and constitutional duties from the capital, Damascus,” it added.