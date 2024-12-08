Biden 'closely monitoring' Syria's 'extraordinary events' as anti-regime forces enter Damascus

US President Joe Biden is "closely monitoring the extraordinary events in Syria," the White House said late Saturday as anti-regime forces entered the national capital of Damascus.

Biden and his senior officials are "staying in constant touch with regional partners," National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savett said on X.

It came after anti-regime forces began to enter Damascus early Sunday after it had been lost by the Assad regime.

Protesters rose against the regime late Saturday in neighborhoods, while regime forces pulled out from critical sites such as the Defense Ministry, Interior Ministry and the international airport.

With the entry of protesters into crucial areas, the regime had lost most of its control over the capital.

Prisoners in the Sednaya Prison in Damascus, known for its association with the regime and notorious torture practices, were freed by demonstrators who stormed the facility.

Opposition forces had taken control of most of Aleppo’s city center and established dominance across Idlib province by Nov. 30.

Following intense clashes Thursday, groups took control of the Hama city center from regime forces.