British national sentenced to death

GUJAR KHAN - On Saturday, the Sessions Court in Jhelum handed down a death sentence to a British national for the murder of his British-Pakistani uncle. The court has sentenced Muhammad Ali to death and imposed a fine of Rs1 million for the murder of his British national uncle, Arfan Adam, stemming from a domestic dispute. This fine is designated as compensation for the legal heirs of the deceased. District Police Officer (DPO) Jhelum, Nasir Mahmood Bajwa, said that Muhammad Ali, a British national, fatally shot Adam during a function commemorating the death anniversary of Adam’s mother in June 2024, within the jurisdiction of the Kala Gujran Police Station in Jhelum. The police swiftly arrested the culprit and presented him before the court, backed by compelling evidence, DPO Bajwa said. The DPO has also announced plans to reward the investigation and legal teams of the police with cash prizes and certificates of appreciation for their successful resolution of the case.