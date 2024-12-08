Civil disobedience movement: Khan’s warning shot at the wrong time?

ISLAMABAD - Incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan has threatened ‘civil disobedience movement’ to press the powerful quarters to meet his two primary demands – formation of a judicial commission to hold transparent investigations into May 9 riots and November 26 incidents, and release all political prisoners.

Earlier this week, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan surprised many, even his own party’s leadership, when he threatened the Shehbaz Sharif administration and other power stakeholders either to negotiate with his party to meet his demands or get ready to face the civil disobedience movement.

His sister Aleema Khan has said that they would start the movement with an appeal to overseas Pakistanis to stop sending foreign remittances to the country if their demands were not met by next Friday (August 13). The appeal to choking payments is being labeled as ‘the first phase’ and further details of this movement have yet to be unveiled by the ex-premier.

After the retreat of PTI from Islamabad’s D-Chowk following a crackdown of police and paramilitary troops, Aleema perhaps had indicated the call of civil disobedience when she said Khan still has his ‘last card’ to use. This is not the first time that the PTI founder has given such a call. He had given a similar call in 2014 when he held a protest march on to Islamabad against the then government of prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Demanding the resignation of Sharif, he had appealed to his supporters not to pay taxes, utility bills including electricity, phone and gas, and stop sending foreign remittances to Pakistan.

As a result of his appeal, some of his supporters had stopped paying utility bills but the number was few that did not create any impact on the revenues of the government. Some scuffles were also reported at restaurants when customers refused to pay taxes on bills of their meals.

Overall, this call of civil disobedience failed to get any public attention and faced a setback. After some time, Khan himself also got the power of his Banigala residence restored after paying the outstanding bill. Thus, the call faced a dead end even when Khan had the support of powers-that-be.

In the eyes of political analysts, the fresh call of civil disobedience is set to face the same fate as it met in 2014. Even the senior leadership of the PTI doesn’t agree to it, calling it impractical.

It is beyond any doubt that the majority of voters had voted for Khan’s party in the February 8 election – a development that can be called as a silent revolution through ballot paper. After this, most of his supporters from Punjab and other parts of the country had not been giving an overwhelming response to his successive protest calls. These are only the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who responded to his calls, meaning his supporters from the largely populated province of Punjab don’t want to become part of any agitational movement.

Any civil disobedience movement needs effective organisation at a grassroots level with a strong chain of command, which the PTI lacks at the moment. It is quite possible that some overseas Pakistanis supporting Khan would stop sending remittances. It can be anticipated that there would be a negligible drop in payments because they have to care for their families living in the home country.

There are strong signs that this call of civil disobedience is bound to fail. It is unlikely that Imran Khan will succeed in pressurising the government to meet his demand with the threat of such a movement.