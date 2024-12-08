CM Maryam orders crackdown after toxic liquor kills four in Phool Nagar

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken strict notice of an incident of death of 4 people after drinking poisonous liquor in Phool Nagar. The chief minister sought a report from the Inspector General of Police about the matter. The CM directed strict crackdown to stop production of poisonous liquor, and also directed to expedite action to stop sale and purchase of poisonous liquor. MeanwhileOn the invitation of International Development Department of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC), Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif will leave for China today on an 8-day (8-15 December) official visit. A 10-member high-level delegation including Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb will accompany the Chief Minister on the visit, said a handout issued here on Saturday. Special arrangements have been made for Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s visit to Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou. The Chief Minister will meet Mr Liu Jianzhou, Minister of International Department of CPC. Deputy Minister Ms. Sun Haiyan will host a luncheon in her honor. She will also meet the central leadership of CPC, including Minister of Environment. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif will visit Shijiazhuang Hospital, and will be briefed on the public health system in China. She will also visit Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport, the Science Park, environmental improvement technology, IT and institutions related to the use of modern scientific methods.The CM will participate in the exhibition of imported goods, visit the CPC Central Congress and the museum. She will also visit a primary school, and will be briefed on the education system in China. Punjab China Dinner and Punjab Investment Conference are also included in the visit schedule. CM Maryam Nawaz will visit the Jiangdong Renewable Energy Facility, and review the renewable energy system of China. She will also visit the Hawaii Technologies Factory. Discussions are also scheduled on increasing mutual cooperation between China’s ruling party and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), besides a discussion on increasing mutual cooperation and economic ties between China and the government of Punjab.

Laptops to students soon, says CM

The Chairperson of Punjab University’s Film and Broadcasting Department, Prof. Dr. Lubna Zaheer, had a meeting with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, in her office. During the discussion, important academic issues, along with other significant matters, were deliberated upon. Dr. Lubna Zaheer appreciated the various schemes being launched in Punjab.Chief Minister shared that the government would soon distribute the latest laptops to students. She also revealed plans to launch a loan scheme for students, offering loans of up to 10m rupees, enabling them to start their own businesses and achieve financial independence.It is important to mention that the Punjab govt has recently launched the largest-ever scheme.

in the history of Pakistan, named the Honhaar Program, with a budget of 130 billion rupees.