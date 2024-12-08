Cold wave, rain, and smog expected across Pakistan

Meteorologists have forecast a cold wave across most of Pakistan starting today (Sunday), accompanied by strong winds and rain. Thunderstorms are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Lahore, and Faisalabad.

Light to moderate rain and snowfall are expected in Murree, Galyat, and nearby areas, while Chitral, Dir, Swat, and Malakand will experience rain and snowfall in the mountains.

The Meteorological Department has predicted cold and dry weather in most of Sindh, with Balochistan also remaining chilly. Rain and snowfall are expected in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Yesterday, the lowest temperatures recorded were -10°C in Leh and -9°C in Skardu. In Lahore, the minimum temperature is expected to be around 7°C, with a maximum of 17°C. Winds in Lahore are at 14 km/h, with humidity rising to 65%. Lahore also topped the air pollution levels in Pakistan today, with smog levels reaching 260.