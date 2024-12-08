DC warns of action over delay in resolving public issues

FAISALABAD - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retd) Nadeem Nasir has warned the government department officers that they will be held accountable and face strict action if there is no significant progress in resolving public complaints.

Speaking to officials during a public hearing under the open-door policy at his office on Saturday, he stressed the need for visible and effective measures to address citizens’ grievances without delay. During the session, Captain Nasir issued on-the-spot orders to resolve several complaints and instructed officials to expedite the resolution of other pending cases. He directed that detailed reports be submitted promptly. The complaints raised by citizens primarily concerned local government services, WASA, and revenue-related matters. DC Nadeem Nasir urged the relevant officials to ensure the swift resolution of these issues and warned that departmental action would be taken against those failing to address public concerns efficiently.

DC orders fast recovery of govt dues

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir directed revenue officials to expedite their efforts and ensure 100 percent recovery of outstanding government dues.

Presiding over a meeting of revenue officers, the DC directed assistant commissioners to assign daily recovery targets to revenue staff and ensure their completion without any delay. He expressed dismay over slow recovery of Abiyana (water rate) and stressed the need of significant progress by the next review meeting. He stressed the importance of a focused approach to meet deadlines and deliver results. He urged revenue officers to ensure all recovery efforts align with the government’s directives and timelines. No excuses would be tolerated in achieving the targets of the recovery campaign, he warned. During meeting, the DC was also briefed about the cultivation targets of wheat crops on government land.