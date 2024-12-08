Sunday, December 08, 2024
Education must be prioritized over politics: KP minister

Monitoring Report
December 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Abbottabad  -  Provincial Minister for Revenue and Estate Nazir Ahmad Abbasi on Saturday called for urgent measures to promote education beyond political and constituency boundaries. He stressed the need to work diligently to ensure quality education and moral development for students.  

Speaking at a prize distribution ceremony for middle school sports competitions at Government High School Jhangi, Abbasi highlighted the critical role of teachers, stating, “Teaching is the profession of prophets.” He urged educators to focus not only on academic excellence but also on the moral upbringing of students to foster a just and corruption-free society.  

Abbasi also emphasized the importance of sports and extracurricular activities in students’ lives, discouraging unnecessary mobile phone usage. He called on teachers to encourage active participation in physical activities to enhance both mental and physical abilities.  

The sports competitions, held across Abbottabad district from November 9 to November 21, 2024, featured 80 middle schools competing in cricket, physical training, hockey, football, basketball, and other games.  

The ceremony, attended by Deputy District Education Officer Nasir Ahmad, education officials, XEN Abbottabad, local representatives, teachers, and students, celebrated the achievements of the participants. Presenting prizes to top-performing students, Abbasi emphasized Pakistan’s unique identity as a nation founded on religion and urged collective efforts for its progress. He advised students to pursue education with hard work and integrity while encouraging teachers to play a key role in nurturing both academic and moral growth.

