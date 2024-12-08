Sunday, December 08, 2024
Elders of six religious tribes call for military operation in Parachinar

December 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Elders of six religious tribes including Maulana Shah Nawaz Khan, Malik Munawar Khan Mengal and others on Saturday collectively emphasised the need to establish peace in the Kurram district as the provincial government of KPK oblivious to their responsibilities.

The entire area should be cleared of weapons by conducting the military operation in Parachinar, said a press release. All the Sunni people should be safely settled in their respective areas and their losses should be compensated, elder demanded to government in the centre. Elders also insisted on the provision of helicopter services for the region.

“All terrorists who are returning back to the area be arrested and treated with them according to the rule of law.” elders said.

