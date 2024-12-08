Entire police check post staff suspended for absence

Dera ismail khan - District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada on Saturday suspended the entire staff of the Khhutti police checkpost for negligence of duty and ordered an inquiry into the matter.

The DPO conducted a surprise visit to the checkpost and found the entire staff, including the Incharge, absent from duty. He directed a departmental inquiry into the absences and made it clear that no leniency would be shown to officials neglecting their duties.

The DPO instructed the SP City and ASP Suburb to assign dedicated and responsible personnel to the checkpost. He emphasized that police officers and personnel at stations, checkposts, and other key assignments must remain diligent and responsible in carrying out their duties.

Ensuring the safety of citizens’ lives and property, as well as maintaining peace and order, remains the primary responsibility of the police department.