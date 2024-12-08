Event held to mark National Voters’ Day

Dera ismail khan - A special ceremony was held at the Regional Election Commissioner Office in Dera Ismail Khan on Saturday to mark National Voters’ Day. The event was presided over by Regional Election Commissioner (REC) Saeed Ahmad Khan.

In his address, the REC emphasized the importance of active citizen participation in ensuring the continuity and stability of democracy, which is crucial for national progress. He stressed the need for individuals to understand the significance of voting, its proper use, and its benefits.

The REC also highlighted that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) observes December 7 each year as National Voters’ Day to encourage voter participation. He noted that the ECP was making special efforts to include marginalized groups, such as women, minorities, transgender individuals, and differently-abled persons, in the electoral process to strengthen democracy in the country.

He urged eligible citizens to verify their voter registration details based on their Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) to ensure they are not deprived of their voting rights. Citizens were reminded that they could check their registration status by sending an SMS with their CNIC number to 8300.

The REC also encouraged individuals who have not yet registered or whose votes are listed incorrectly in another area to ensure their registration in the correct electoral roll promptly.