Farooq Alvi upfront in 41st Millat Tractors Governors Cup Golf

LAHORE - Farooq Alvi of Skyview Golf Club displayed exceptional skill and determination to secure the top spot on the leaderboard in the scenic par-72 Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course, that provided a stunning backdrop for the second day of the 41st Millat Tractors Governor’s Cup Golf Championship.

The tournament witnessed flawless performances from a competitive field dominated by amateur golfers with mid-range handicaps.Leader Farooq Alvi’s second-round brilliance came in the form of a net score of 69, propelling him past the first-day leader, Mohymin Maneka. With an aggregate of 138 over two rounds, Alvi’s consistent hitting and composure under pressure have made him a formidable contender for the title.

In contrast, Maneka, who dazzled on the opening day with a net 67, faltered slightly on Saturday with a modest net 73, dropping him two strokes behind Alvi at a total of 140.Sharing second place with Mohymin is Fareed Maneka, another strong contender with a two-day aggregate of 140. Known for his calm demeanor and ability to excel under pressure, Fareed’s steady performance keeps him well within reach of the title.

Among other notable competitors, Ahmed Jibran made significant strides with an impressive second-round net score of 70, bringing his total to 141. Meanwhile, Saadullah Chaudhry emerged as a surprise contender, delivering a remarkable net score of 67. With a two-round total of 142, Chaudhry’s experience and determination could make him a dark horse for the championship on the final day.

Other contenders still in the mix include Bilawal Khan and Ghulam Qadir from Nowshera, both at 143. Defending champion Muhammad Shoaib sits at 145, joined by a host of seasoned players like Mohsin Zafar, Wing Commander Atif, Shahnawaz Durrani, Hamza Kardar, and the experienced Amer Mehmood, all of whom remain in contention. The championship concludes today(Sunday) with a thrilling final round expected at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course. The prize distribution ceremony will take place at 3:30 pm at the Golf Club, wrapping up what has been a remarkable display of golfing talent and competitive spirit.