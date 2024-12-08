Sunday, December 08, 2024
Five persons’ murder case: Evidence dispatched to PFSA

NEWS WIRE
December 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BAHAWALPUR  -  Police have collected the evidence of murder of a couple and their three children and dispatched it to the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) Lahore.  A couple and their three children were shot dead at their home in Model Avenue, Shashmahi Canal Road, in PS Sama Satta limits a few days back. A special team of Sama Satta police and a forensic team collected evidence and dispatched it to PFSA Lahore on Saturday for a forensic analysis. A police spokesman said that a special investigation team had been constituted to investigate the case, adding that relatives of the deceased family and few other suspected persons were being interrogated. He added that results of the forensic report to be received from PFSA Lahore would help trace the accused.

