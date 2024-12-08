FO activates crisis unit for stranded Pakistani pilgrims amid rebel takeover

Around 250 Pakistani pilgrims are stranded in Syria as the country faces escalating turmoil following a rapid offensive by rebels that led to the ouster of President Bashar al-Assad.

Tariq Samiullah, Country Head of Cham Wings, confirmed that rebels have closed the airport, suspending all outbound flights. "Our flight scheduled for Lahore today has been cancelled," he stated, noting that another flight to Karachi on December 11 has also been cancelled.

Pilgrims have expressed frustration over the lack of clarity in Cham Wings' flight schedule. Meanwhile, the tense situation in Damascus has been further exacerbated by reports of gunfire in the Sayyidah Zaynab area, spreading fear among residents and visitors.

Earlier today, Syrian rebels declared control of Damascus, forcing President Assad to flee and effectively ending five decades of Baath Party rule. This sudden development, following over 13 years of civil war, has sent shockwaves through the Middle East.

Reports indicate that thousands gathered in the capital’s main square, chanting for freedom as rebels celebrated the fall of Assad’s regime. Additionally, Sednaya prison, infamous for housing political detainees, has reportedly been liberated, with freed prisoners joining the celebrations.

In response to the deteriorating situation, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has activated its Crisis Management Unit (CMU) to support Pakistani nationals in Syria. The Pakistan Embassy in Damascus is also actively assisting stranded citizens.

Contact information for assistance has been provided:

Crisis Management Unit (CMU):

Phone: 051-9207887

Email: cmu1@mofa.gov.pk

Pakistan Embassy, Damascus:

Mobile/WhatsApp: +963 987 127 822; +963 990 138 972

Email: parepdamascus@mofa.gov.pk

The Foreign Office has advised Pakistani citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Syria and urged those already in the country to exercise extreme caution and stay in close contact with the Pakistani Embassy.