Gandapur attends GMC convocation, awards degrees, medals to students

Our Staff Reporter
December 08, 2024
Peshawar  -  Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, attended the annual convocation of Gomal Medical College in DI Khan on Saturday as the chief guest, awarding degrees and medals to graduating students.  

A total of 68 medical graduates received degrees, while 18 outstanding students were honored with gold medals for academic excellence. Addressing the convocation, the Chief Minister congratulated the graduates, their parents, and faculty, emphasizing the nobility of the medical profession and the responsibilities it entails. He urged the young doctors to serve humanity, particularly in underprivileged areas where their skills are most needed.  

The Chief Minister encouraged graduates to strive not only to excel as doctors but also to be exemplary human beings. He highlighted the importance of selfless service and adherence to Islamic teachings in building a better society. He reiterated the government’s commitment to improving healthcare in underprivileged districts, including plans to establish a Khyber Medical University campus in DI Khan and increasing the medical college admission quota for students from newly merged districts.  

During his visit, the Chief Minister inaugurated three state-of-the-art laboratories at Gomal Medical College. These include an IT lab for online MBBS examinations, costing Rs 90 million, a high-tech 3D “Anatomage Table” worth Rs 40 million, and a skills lab set up at Rs 30 million to enhance hands-on training.  

The convocation, attended by elected representatives, district officials, faculty, students, and families, concluded with the Chief Minister praising the college administration for its achievements and successful organization of the event.

