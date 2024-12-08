Gold price drops by Rs300 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed decrease of Rs300 and was sold at Rs274,400 on Saturday against its sale at Rs274,700 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs257 to Rs235,254 from Rs235,511 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat also went down to Rs215,650 from Rs215,885. Per tola and ten gram silver were also traded at same rate at Rs3,400 and Rs2,914.95, respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $3 to $2,632 from $2,635, the Association reported.