HEC launches National Faculty Development Programme

ISLAMABAD - The Higher Education Commission (HEC), through the National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE), has launched the National Faculty Development Programme (NFDP) for Interim Placement of Fresh PhDs (IPFP) Fellows.

The programme has been started at the Training Academy, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), Lahore. The programme commenced with 32 participants who have completed PhD recently, preparing to embark on careers in academia. The programme supports new PhDs as they prepare for their formal entry into the academic job market.

The programme has always served as a vital stepping stone for new faculty members, equipping them with the skills, tools, and strategies needed to thrive in the academic world, according to the HEC. The programme’s objective is to inspire educators to create student-centred learning environments, improve research and grant-writing abilities, and prepare participants for future leadership roles in higher education.

The programme offers comprehensive training designed to equip participants with the essential skills for a successful academic career. It covers a range of key areas including effective teaching and learning strategies, course design, and lesson planning.

The participants will also focus on communication and presentation skills, along with the use of technology in the classroom to enhance student engagement. In addition, the programme emphasizes the importance of assessment and evaluation, as well as the development of research capabilities, ncluding grant writing and publishing. Furthermore, the training addresses the psychological wellbeing of educators and learners, and provides an orientation on important educational policies and guidelines.

The programme is a key initiative in the HEC’s broader efforts to improve the quality of higher education in Pakistan by investing in the professional growth of new faculty members. The participants will receive comprehensive training and mentorship, ensuring they are well-prepared to contribute meaningfully to the academic community.