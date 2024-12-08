IBA Karachi awards 1,353 degrees at its convocation

KARACHI - IBA Karachi on Saturday held its convocation for the Class of 2024 at the Main Campus. It marked a Momentous Occasion as 1,353 graduates were conferred degrees in several disciplines. According to IBA information, the graduating batch included 990 graduates from 6 undergraduate programmes, 362 graduates from 11 postgraduate programmes, and 1 PhD graduate. The chief guest of the ceremony was the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Sindh and Patron IBA, Syed Murad Ali Shah. Ms Sultana Siddiqui, President of Hum Network and Founder of Moomal Productions attended as a Guest of Honour.

Patron IBA, Murad Shah, praised IBA for building a Legacy of Leadership, Excellence and Impact, supported by World Class Faculty, 67 percent of whom hold PhD degrees from Leading Global Institutions, serving as an inspiration to all.

He stated, “This convocation holds special significance as IBA prepares to celebrate its 70th Anniversary next year—Legacy of Leadership, Excellence and Impact.” The Executive Director, IBA Karachi, Dr S Akbar Zaidi, applauded the graduating students on achieving this remarkable milestone which is a testament to their dedication and perseverance. Dr Zaidi stated, “Today is particularly special as we celebrate the largest graduating class in IBA’s history.” He added, “This day also marks the beginning of a momentous year as we look forward to celebrating IBA’s 70th Anniversary—a testament to our legacy of excellence and transformation.” Ms Siddiqui applauded the graduates and recognized IBA for its academic excellence and societal impact and the remarkable achievements of its graduates who continue to make their alma mater proud. She stated, “IBA graduates should believe in their abilities, dream big, and hold firmly to the values of integrity and honesty as true success goes beyond personal achievements.” The convocation ceremony featured the position holders in various degree programmes who were awarded Medals, Shields, and Merit Certificates. Rowing Champion, Syeda Manahil Hussain (Class of 2024), was awarded the Excellence in Sports Award.