ICE 2024 discusses educational revolution for Gen-Alpha

KARACHI - The Institute of Business Management (IoBM) hosted the third International Conference on Education (ICE 2024) on Saturday aimed to introduce advanced global education practices to Pakistan’s academic landscape. The conference was organised by IoBM’s Education Department within the College of Economics and Social Development (CESD), ICE 2024 and its theme was “Educational Revolution from Gen-Z to Gen-Alpha”. The two-day ICE 2024 was set to foster international academic collaboration, strengthening ties between Pakistani educational institutions and their global counterparts. The chief guest was Muhammad Abbas Baloch, Secretary, Boards and Universities, Education Ministry of Sindh. Distinguished speakers included Carl Lander, Member of the Board of Directors, Council of British International Schools (COBIS); Dr Athar Mahmood, Vice Chancellor, Al-Kawthar University, Karachi; Dr Sarala Thulasi Palpanadan, Deputy Dean, English Language and Linguistics Department, Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia; Dr Nasir Mahmood, Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University, and Shehzad Roy, Founder of Zindagi Trust. Conference Patron and President of IoBM, Talib Karim emphasised the need for educators to adapt their teaching methods to effectively engage tech-savvy Gen Alpha learners.

Dean of CESD at IoBM, Dr Nadia Ayub welcomed attendees and stated that the conference will serve as a roadmap for the future of quality education in Pakistan.

Muhammad Abbas Baloch stressed the need for Pakistan’s education system to evolve to meet the changing demands of the globalised world. Carl Lander highlighted the unique learning styles and challenges of each generation, from Boomers to Gen Alpha. He said that while technology plays a crucial role, the human connection between teachers and learners remains paramount.

Dr Athar Mahmood presented a captivating overview of human progress, tracing our journey from prehistory to the mobile-centric era. Dr Sarala highlighted the transformative impact of AI on education, emphasising the shift driven by rapid technological progress and evolving societal expectations. Shahzad Roy encouraged the audience to inspire students to pursue a career in teaching. He stressed the crucial role of teachers in shaping the future of our nation. Other notable speakers included Ashique Hussain, Additional Director, Directorate of Curriculum, Assessment and Research (DCAR), Sindh; Dr Aftab Ahmad Shaikh, Director, BS-20, Education Policy, Commission, Sindh; Dr Renato Peneluppi (Executive Director, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, China); Dr Mark Lipton, Professor, School of English and Theatre Studies, University of Guelph, and Danish Farooqui, Deputy Executive Director, HSS School System, among others.