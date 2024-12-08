IHC to hear Bushra Bibi's bail cancellation on Dec 12

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has set December 12 for the hearing on the cancellation of Bushra Bibi's bail in the Toshakhana II case. The hearing will be presided over by Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb.

The court has issued a notice to Bushra Bibi to appear on the scheduled date following a petition filed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). The FIA is seeking the revocation of her bail, alleging that she has misused the privilege by repeatedly failing to appear before the court.

In its petition, the FIA argued that Bushra Bibi's non-compliance undermines the purpose of the bail, and therefore, the bail should be canceled.

The upcoming hearing is set to address these concerns and determine whether the bail conditions have been violated.