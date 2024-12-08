Imran Khan forms committee to initiate talks with govt

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, currently imprisoned in Adiala Jail, has established a negotiation committee comprising Asad Qaiser, Omar Ayub, Salman Akram Raja, Ali Amin Gandapur, and Hamid Raza to engage with the government.

During a press conference, Omar Ayub revealed that he had an extensive meeting with Imran Khan in jail on December 5 but was rearrested despite obtaining bail. Khan has instructed PTI members to organize a prayer and Jirga session on December 13 in Peshawar, inviting all political parties to join, while international chapters of PTI will hold similar events on December 15.

The committee’s primary goal is to secure the release of detained PTI workers. Ayub warned that failure to meet their demands could lead to civil disobedience, which might have far-reaching consequences. PTI has also called for a judicial inquiry into the events of May 9 and November 24.

Former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser criticized the alleged mistreatment of PTI workers, some of whom were presented in courts as terrorists. He asserted that PTI’s struggle adheres to the law and constitution, emphasizing that the party would not relinquish its constitutional rights.

Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram accused the government of oppressive tactics and suggested that civil disobedience would be a manifestation of public discontent, questioning the legitimacy of paying taxes to a government lacking popular mandate.

Meanwhile, legal proceedings against PTI leaders intensified. On December 7, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and several other senior PTI figures in connection with the GHQ attack case.

The PTI leadership remains determined to pursue justice through peaceful negotiations while keeping civil disobedience as a potential response.