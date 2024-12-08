Iran, Russia, Turkey meet in Doha to discuss Syria

TEHRAN - The top diplomats from Iran, Turkey and Russia met in Qatar on Saturday for talks on Syria, where rebel forces have taken parts of the country in a lightning offensive. After the discussions in Doha with his Russian and Turkish counterparts, Sergei Lavrov and Hakan Fidan, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the parties agreed on the initiation of “political dialogue between the Syrian government and the legitimate opposition groups”.

The three countries have been involved since 2017 in the so-called Astana format talks seeking a political settlement in Syria.

However, the situation in the country has changed dramatically in recent days after rapid gains by rebel forces who oppose Syrian president Bashar al-Assad.

On Saturday, a commander with the alliance that launched the new offensive said “our forces have begun the final phase of encircling the capital”, though the Syrian defence ministry said “there is no truth to news claiming” the army had withdrawn from positions near Damascus.

Ahead of the meeting, Araghchi said he had “very frank and direct” talks with his Turkish counterpart and the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who this week called on Assad to “reconcile with his people”, said Friday he “hoped the advance of the rebels would continue without incident”, identifying Damascus as their objective.

Qatar, meanwhile, supported the rebels at the start of the Syrian civil war in 2011, but is now calling for a negotiated end to the conflict. On November 27, a coalition of rebels led by the group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) launched an offensive from its stronghold in Idlib, seizing dozens of localities and the strategic cities of Aleppo and Hama, among others.

Araghchi said during a joint press conference with his Iraqi and Syrian counterparts in Baghdad on Friday that the offensive in Syria poses a “threat” to the whole Middle East. “This threat will not be limited to Syria and will affect Syria’s neighbouring countries such as Iraq, Jordan, and Turkey,” he added.

Syria army says ‘redeploying’ in southern Daraa, Sweida provinces

Syria’s army said it was redeploying in two southern provinces on Saturday after a war monitor reported government forces had lost control of most of Daraa province, the cradle of the country’s 2011 uprising.

“Our forces operating in Daraa and Sweida are redeploying and repositioning, and establishing a... security cordon in that direction after terrorist elements attacked remote army checkpoints,” the General Command of the Army and Armed Forces said in a statement carried by state media. On Friday evening, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said local factions had taken control of more than 90 percent of Daraa, including the eponymous city. In neighbouring Sweida, the Britain-based monitor and local media said the governor, the police and prison chiefs, and the local ruling Baath Party leader had left their offices as local fighters took control of several checkpoints.

The army’s statement said it was “beginning to regain control in Homs and Hama provinces in the face of terrorist organisations”, as rebels who launched a stunning offensive last week, taking key cities Aleppo and Hama, battled troops near Homs.

Sweida is the heartland of Syria’s Druze minority and has witnessed anti-government demonstrations for more than a year.

Damascus has turned a blind eye to tens of thousands of Druze men refusing to undertake compulsory military service. The vast majority of them have not taken up arms against the government.