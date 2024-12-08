Karachi mayor announces development schemes worth Rs4.8bn for UCs

KARACHI - Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab has announced the approval of development schemes worth Rs4.8 billion for the city’s Union Councils (UCs), with each council set to receive Rs20 million. In a move aimed at bolstering local infrastructure, the Pakistan People’s Party government has increased the fund allocation for each UC from Rs500,000 to Rs1.2 million.

According to a statement issued here on Saturday, Wahab stressed that the PPP was the driving force behind the city’s development, asserting, “If a single brick is laid in this city, it is by the PPP.” He urged citizens to take ownership of the ongoing projects and emphasised that the real challenge lies in improving the public perception of the city, which, in his view, suffers from no inherent flaws. Wahab also unveiled the approval of 240 new schemes for the city’s UCs, stressing the importance of working together to overcome any external pressures. He added that the PPP’s success in the recent by-elections, which saw the party secure three UC chairmanships, was a clear indication of the people’s faith in their vision.

Highlighting the party’s growing financial support, Wahab revealed that the PPP Council had collected Rs500 million in just two months, underscoring the public’s strong backing for the government’s initiatives. Turning to the city’s development, the mayor expressed satisfaction with recent cultural and international engagements, including the successful hosting of the IDEAS 2024 Conference, which attracted military chiefs from 40 countries. He also lauded the World Culture Festival organised by the Arts Council, which featured artists from 44 countries. The ongoing International Urdu Conference, alongside the Karachi Festival, was another point of pride, as it showcased the city’s rich literary heritage. Wahab credited the Sindh government’s Rs450 million grant to the Arts Council for enabling such cultural growth.

The mayor also pointed to key advancements such as the establishment of the Metropolitan University in Karachi and the provision of CyberKnife treatment at Jinnah Hospital, benefiting patients from across 167 cities. These developments reflect the city’s ongoing progress and improved security.