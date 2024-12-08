KP CM vows more attacks on Centre after fresh arrest warrants

Rawalpindi court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for several PTI leaders in GHQ attack case. ATC judge orders police to produce KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur, Shibli Faraz, Shehryar Afridi, Zain Qureshi, Tahir Sadiq, Taimoor Masood on December 10.

RAWALPINDI/PESHAWAR - The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi on Saturdayissued non-bailable arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and several other PTI leaders in a case pertaining to the attack on army’s General Head¬quarters (GHQ) during May 9 riots last year.

ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah ordered the Rawalpindi City Police Officer (CPO) to produce all the suspects before the court on December 10. Those named in the warrants included PTI leaders Shibli Faraz, Shehryar Afridi, Zain Qureshi, Tahir Sadiq and Taimoor Masood.

The move comes just two days after jailed PTI founder Imran Khan along with dozens of other PTI workers was indicted in the GHQ attack case related to May 9 violent protests. A total of 100 people, including former interior minister Sheikh Rashid, were indicted in the GHQ attack case — which was registered at RA Bazar Police Station. However, Imran among other indicted leaders denied charges against them.

Over 143 individuals including Imran Khan were named as accused in the case, while 23, including Zulfi Bukhari, Shahbaz Gill and Murad Saeed, were listed as fugitives. Additionally, all accused have been prohibited from travelling abroad.

On the other hand, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Saturday threatened to launch more attacks against the incumbent government. CM Gandapur while talking to reporters said, “We will continue launching attacks like the battle of Panipat. We will conquer if demands are not met.”

Referring to the destruction of the Somnath temple at the hands of Mahmud of Ghazni in the 11th century, the CM, on a lighter note, said if the incumbent rulers became the “idol of Somnath”, his party would attack them 17 times to smash them.

“We have launched [just] 5 attacks and will continue to launch the rest,” he said while referring to the PTI’s march on Islamabad launched to demand the release of jailed PTI founder Imran Khan.

His statement came as incarcerated party founder Khan on Friday, warned the government of launching a civil disobedience movement if his demands, including the judicial probe into the crackdown on party supporters, were not met.

During his interaction with reporters, CM Gandapur accused the incumbent government of killing PTI’s supporters after imposing Section 245. “12 of our supporters have been killed while 107 others are still missing.” He expressed concerns about his party’s missing supporters. He also sees a PPP and PML-N’s role in the crackdown on PTI supporters last month. “PPP and PML-N want civil war in the country by spreading hatred.” Responding to a question, the CM said that his party did not make a final decision on civil disobedience, adding that negotiations are yet to be held. “We are holding negotiations for the sake of the country.” To another query about KP governor-hosted APC over deadly Kurram clashes, Gandapur said that the governor is a useless person. I curse on his APC, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI boycotted the APC, summoned by Governor Kundi over recent tribal clashes that claimed at least 133 lives and injured 186 others.