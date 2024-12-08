KP govt taking steps to eliminate beggary: Minister

PESHAWAR - KP Minister for Social Welfare, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, has said that the government is taking steps to eliminate the scourge of begging from society and to make beggars a productive part of the community. He made these remarks during a meeting held at the Social Welfare Directorate to discuss efforts to clear Peshawar of beggars and drug addicts. During the meeting, a briefing was also provided to inform participants about the provincial government’s initiatives to combat begging and drug addiction.

The Director of Social Welfare reported that approximately 320 million rupees are being allocated for the rehabilitation of 2,000 addicts under Phase III of the Drug-Free Peshawar initiative. He also urged professional beggars to educate their children and keep them away from the practice of begging.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial minister emphasized that identifying and taking proper action against the drug-supplying networks is crucial to achieving the goals of the Drug-Free Peshawar campaign. He reiterated that the government aims to integrate beggars into society as productive members and mentioned that an agreement has been signed with TEVTA to help achieve this objective.