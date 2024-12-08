Sunday, December 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Kundi lauds successful operation against militants in KP

Kundi lauds successful operation against militants in KP
NEWS WIRE
December 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar, National

PESHAWAR  -  Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday lauded major security operation in different areas of the province in which 22 militants were killed. Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, extended his heartfelt praise to the security forces for their bravery and successful efforts in eliminating the militants. He commended the forces for their unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the province. The Governor also paid tribute to the six security personnel who laid down their lives during the operation, expressing deep admiration for their courage and sacrifice.  He prayed for the elevation of their ranks in the hereafter and for patience and strength for their grieving families.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1733546457.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024