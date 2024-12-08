Lahore to welcome Pakistan’s first floating restaurant

Lahore is gearing up for two groundbreaking projects aimed at enhancing its recreational and transportation facilities.

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has announced the construction of Pakistan’s first-ever floating restaurant, set to be located near Harbanspura on the canal. With an estimated cost of Rs 350 million, the unique dining venture will feature seating areas, children’s play zones, and other recreational amenities. PHA revealed that three companies have pre-qualified for the project, which is expected to be completed soon.

In another development, Punjab Transport Minister Bilal Akbar has unveiled the launch of “Pink Buses,” a women-exclusive transportation service in Lahore. Addressing the Punjab Assembly, the minister stated that 300 Pink Buses will operate across 16 designated routes in Lahore, with one to two buses allocated per route.

Additionally, plans are underway to extend the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system to cities such as Faisalabad, Sialkot, and Multan. “Lahore has already seen significant investment; now it’s time to focus on other cities,” said the minister, noting that 5,000 to 6,000 buses will be deployed to each divisional headquarter as part of the initiative.

These projects mark a significant step forward in improving recreational and transportation facilities in Punjab.