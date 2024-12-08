Lebanon Ceasefire

This past week, Israeli, Lebanese, and US leaders were busy congratulating themselves on announcing the completion of an Israeli-Lebanese ceasefire agreement. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu boasted about Israel’s victory and its status as the unquestioned dominant force throughout the Middle East. Hezbollah declared a “divine victory” greater than their 2006 triumph. Meanwhile, US leaders commended themselves for their leadership in a settlement they hoped would “advance broader peace and prosperity in the region.”

To say I’m sceptical would be an understatement. At least the Lebanese will have some respite from Israel’s relentless bombings, and Israeli forces will begin withdrawing from southern Lebanon. Nevertheless, I’m not celebrating. Too many have died, too much bitterness has been sown, no lessons have been learned, and too many issues remain unresolved. In announcing the ceasefire, President Biden said that Israelis and Lebanese could return home—except that, for hundreds of thousands of Lebanese, their homes no longer exist. Further, the ceasefire is tentative, and its terms are decidedly lopsided.

Once again, as in 2006, Hezbollah miscalculated. Demonstrating solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza may have seemed honourable, but they provoked a foe whose ruthlessness knows no limits and faces no restraints. Israel responded with complete impunity, violating all norms of international law and civilised behaviour.

Now, Hezbollah has been weakened, forced to relocate north of the Litani River, and with less claim as a feared deterrent against Israeli dominance. Their ability to use their armed presence as a Praetorian guard protecting the ancien régime in Lebanon is unclear.

While Hezbollah certainly plays a role in Iran’s regional strategy, it is also a movement born of internal Lebanese problems. Hezbollah represents an aggrieved Shi’a community that has long felt disadvantaged in Lebanese affairs. They suffered the consequences of Israel’s war with the PLO, with its villages occupied by the Israeli military for decades. When Israel was forced to end its occupation in 2000, Hezbollah’s stature grew.

Most estimates place the Shi’a community as Lebanon’s largest sectarian group. They harbour a deep sense of disenfranchisement and are unwilling, especially after what they have recently endured, to accept a subordinate status.

While some say Lebanon must “get it together,” elect a new president, and establish a government, that is not nearly enough. Ending the corrupt, outmoded sectarian system is essential. Whether one blames Hezbollah for this war or not, without real reform, the inequities of Lebanon’s sectarian divisions will cause tensions and disruptions, continuing to risk the country’s recovery.

Netanyahu’s boasting about his great successes in defying world opinion and defeating Israel’s foes was both frightening and disturbing. He further threatened to continue using Israel’s unmatched military might to ensure Israel’s security and dominance. But here too, a reckoning must be addressed.

As we’ve learned from past wars, there are wounds that do not heal. Israel may be feared, but it is hated more than ever. Palestinians, many Lebanese, and Arabs in general are now more hostile to Israel than before.

Netanyahu and the majority of Israelis have learned no lessons at all. Their blind self-righteousness, emboldened by US support, has metastasised into a cancerous sense of impunity. Their genocidal campaign in Gaza, hell-bent on the destruction of Hamas, continues, but another goal is increasingly clear: to liquidate the Palestinian presence in most of Gaza and establish a permanent regime there. In the West Bank and East Jerusalem, the Israelis are also determined to subdue, annex, and expand their settlement presence.

Despite Israel’s military dominance, Israelis are not safer, falling victim daily to resistance born of anger at their brutal occupation policies. They will not be secure or achieve broader regional acceptance without change. And given the far-right’s hold over Israeli politics, change is not forthcoming.

Lebanese and Israeli leadership failures are distressing, but US policymakers’ actions are worse, given their significant responsibility for what has transpired. For decades, the US turned a blind eye to Israeli settlement expansion, policies that sabotaged the peace process, contributed to the collapse of Palestinian governance and Hamas’ rise, the subjugation of the Palestinian people, and the empowerment of Israel’s extremist right wing. Instead of accepting responsibility for this mess, we have armed Israel to the teeth and covered for its crimes in international fora.

The “deal” we negotiated between Israel and Lebanon addresses none of the conflict’s root causes and gives Israel a freer hand to pursue its goal of a “pax Israelica,” which will produce greater conflict, not the hoped-for broader regional peace.

Dr. James J. Zogby

The writer is the President of Arab American Institute.