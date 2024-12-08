Livestock card distribution starts in Lodhran

LODHRAN - The Punjab Chief Minister launched a transformative initiative to support livestock farmers across the province by introducing the “Chief Minister Punjab Livestock Card” program and 24 farmers got cards across the district. The Punjab CM Kisan Livestock Card launching ceremony was held at Kanju Hall district Council. Assistant Commissioner Lodhran Ashraf Saleh attended it. The purpose of the program is to enable cattle farmers get handsome earning through fattening of animals. The eligible farmers will receive Rs 135,000 for 5 animals and up to Rs 270,000 for 10 animals, with Rs 27,000 allocated per animal. The loan period will be five months with a usage period of 120 days (4 months), followed by a 30-day repayment period. The loan amount will be disbursed monthly and could only be used via the Livestock Card at Bank of Punjab’s approved feed dealers. Livestock farmers could use it to buy animal feed, such as silage, vanda and mineral mixtures.

The Punjab government will bear any interest or additional charges, ensuring the entire loan remains interest-free for farmers. The program is designed to provide crucial financial relief and operational support to Punjab’s livestock farmers, empowering them to improve the quality and quantity of livestock. The program also encourages sustainable development by making resources accessible for better animal care and productivity.

The loan facility will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis to eligible applicants who fulfill all requirements. The landmark scheme reflects the Chief Minister’s commitment to uplifting Punjab’s rural economy and enhancing the livelihoods of livestock farmers throughout the province. AC Ashraf Saleh distributed the Livestock Card among farmers. Deputy Director Livestock Dr Waqar Aslam and a large number of farmers were present.