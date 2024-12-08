Man, daughter killed in truck accident

KHANEWAL - An accident claimed the lives of a man and his daughter near Chak No. 133/15-L Stop, Khanewal. According to reports, a speeding truck struck a motorcycle bearing registration number AW-7280, crushing the father and daughter riding it. Both succumbed to their injuries on-the-spot. The deceased man was identified as Muhammad Riaz, a resident of 120/7-R, Tehsil Chichawatni. However, the identity of his daughter could not be ascertained immediately. Their bodies were transported to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for postmortem examination.

The local police station, City Mian Channu, initiated an investigation into the accident, which occurred due to reckless speeding.