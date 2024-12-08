NA Speaker pays tribute to security forces for successful operation against terrorists in KP

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq paid tribute to the security forces for successful operation against 22 terrorists in three different operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Speaker praised the security forces for conducting operations against terrorists in Tank, North Waziristan, and Thal. The killing of 22 terrorists in different operations is a major achievement of the security forces, he said, appreciating the successful operations of Pakistan’s security forces for the elimination of terrorism.

The Speaker paid tribute to the six brave young men of the Pakistan Army who were martyred during the operation. The Speaker expressed heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families of the martyrs. “I share the grief and sorrow of the families of the martyrs,” said Sardar Ayaz Sadiq. The brave young men of the security forces have made invaluable sacrifices for the elimination of terrorism. The sacrifices of the brave sons of the nation will not go in vain, he said. Terrorists are enemies of the country and humanity, and they will soon meet their end.