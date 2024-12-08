National Weakness

“If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles. If you know yourself but not the enemy, for every victory gained you will also suffer a defeat. If you know neither the enemy nor yourself, you will succumb in every battle.”

(Sun Tzu, The Art of War).

Taking a leaf of wisdom from this quote, in 1990, I wrote an essay discussing Pakistan’s national strengths and weaknesses vis-à-vis its arch-foe India. The lingering poverty, social inequality, poor education, scant employment opportunities, weak industrial and technological base, low investment in human resources, primitive agriculture, inadequate infrastructure, anaemic political institutions, fissiparous tendencies, ethnic and religious divisions, an adynamic judicial system, and short-sighted federal policies were identified as Pakistan’s national weaknesses. In comparison, India was not much better in most of these imperfections at the time. However, in 2024, while Pakistan’s shortcomings have shown little improvement, India has demonstrated tremendous amelioration in all fields. On the other hand, disciplined national armed forces representing the entirety of Pakistan were identified as Pakistan’s strongest point, keeping the nation optimistic and cohesive, whereas a “foreign policy of non-alignment” and the “political notion of unity in diversity” were identified as India’s strengths.

It goes without saying that a wise foe will always focus on exploiting the weaknesses of its opponent and sabotaging their strengths. Who out of the two has fared better does not need elaboration. Except for the borders with China, Pakistan is facing incursions from all directions by foreign terrorists, proxies, and local hired guns. The resource-rich provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan are enduring a perfect storm, with all foes concentrating their malevolent energies on subverting CPEC projects poised to boost Pakistan’s trade and economy, ensuring water, food, and energy security. Enemies will do what they must, but can anyone other than the venal individuals at the helm of affairs and the corrupted system rife within Pakistan be held responsible for the prevalent political, economic, and security mayhem? Pakistan’s intelligence agencies and armed forces have been embroiled on multiple internal and external fronts, much to the joy of its foes and the dismay of its people. Who is to blame for such a nosedive and national decadence: the permanent ruling elite or the hapless people?

Pakistan’s economy is surviving on crutches provided by the IMF, international financial institutions, and petty loans from sympathetic countries, with national assets frittered away under the guise of outsourcing. Nevertheless, the government’s extravagance continues unabated, squandering public funds on social, print, and electronic media for self-projection and slandering political opponents rather than providing meaningful relief to the people. Public disgust, hopelessness, and fear—of both the known and the unknown—have been exacerbated by the brute use of force against agitated political protesters, as witnessed on 29 November 2024. Foolishly branding millions of Pakistanis as fitna, khawarij, terrorists, jatha, tola, and traitors is akin to self-destructively fuelling separatism. Sycophancy, brazen lies, hate speeches, and propaganda have reached unprecedented levels in Pakistan, with all national institutions exposed and losing the trust of the masses. Ironically, the controversial incumbent government—widely believed to be based on a stolen public mandate—remains unsatisfied with wiping out its corruption cases and continues to demonstrate an unquenchable thirst for exploiting opportunities while the country burns. It cleverly shifts the onus of its misdeeds onto the establishment. The tendency to suppress dissent and reject sane advice through coercion or incentives is increasingly menacing. Perhaps today, Pakistan’s greatest fault line is encapsulated in one word: hypocrisy.

In the global and regional context, the wicked end-state envisaged for Pakistan by its foes and “frenemy” could be twofold: first, a polarised and geographically manageable balkanised Pakistan; second, a denuclearised pliant Pakistan economically integrated with India through open borders. Be that as it may, isn’t the current state of affairs in Pakistan inadvertently pushing the country towards the same sinister goal, effectively falling into the trap? Clearly, the contemporary precarious situation is the cumulative outcome of past haughty misadventures, high-handedness, short-sighted national policies, and defective strategic decisions. Yet, one can only pray that Almighty Allah blesses the ruling elite with the wisdom to recognise the writing on the wall and undertake immediate political reconciliation. They must abandon the ill-fated tirade and brute use of state power to subdue the majority of their own people, release incarcerated political leaders and workers, and drop all politically motivated cases against them without delay. In 1970–71, it was the PPP versus the Awami League, resulting in the emergence of Bangladesh. In 2024, it is the PPP and PML-N (PDM) versus the PTI (on the brink), with two other main state organs operating in a similar manner. God forbid any further splintering.

The most important component of a country is its people. The security and well-being of the people is the greatest national aim, which must be ensured by the legislature, judiciary, and executive, as per the unadulterated constitution. This justifies their very existence—not the other way around.

Saleem Qamar Butt

The writer is a retired senior army officer with experience in international relations, military diplomacy and analysis of geo-political and strategic security issues.