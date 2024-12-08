NDMA’s first relief consignment set to depart for Kuala Lumpur today

ISLAMABAD - The National Disaster Management Authority’s (NDMA) first relief consignment, carrying 40 tons of relief items for flood-affected people in Malaysia, is set to depart from Islamabad International Airport to Kuala Lumpur via a chartered flight today (Sunday) morning. NDMA provided help for Malaysia’s flood victims on the Prime Minister’s orders.

The consignment includes 40 tons of food packs, winter tents, blankets, and medicines, addressing the current needs of Malaysia’s flood victims. A second consignment of the same size is planned for next week, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to supporting flood-hit Malaysia. Federal Minister for Housing and Works, Riaz Hussain Pirzada, First Secretary of the Malaysian Embassy, Zulasri Rosdi, and officials from MoFA and NDMA attended the relief item’s departure ceremony at Islamabad International Airport.

The Federal Minister expressed his heartfelt condolences for the lives lost in the floods in Malaysia and assured full support from the government and people of Pakistan. The current monsoon season in Malaysia has brought heavy rainfall and flash floods to 09 eastern states, affecting 137,410 people across 38 districts. As a result, 40,922 families have sought refuge in 633 evacuation centers. Nine lives have been lost. The persistent rainfall is expected to continue until February 2025.

On November 30, 2024, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, called Prime Minister of Malaysia, Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim, to express condolences for the recent flood-related losses. PM Pakistan offered assistance and announced the immediate dispatch of humanitarian assistance. PM Ibrahim expressed his gratitude. Having faced its own share of natural disasters, Pakistan deeply understands the challenges and hardships such calamities bring. This shared understanding and empathy drive Pakistan’s efforts to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Malaysia in its recovery journey.