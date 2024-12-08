Sunday, December 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Omar Ayub alleges 12 PTI workers killed, 200 missing during Islamabad protest

Omar Ayub alleges 12 PTI workers killed, 200 missing during Islamabad protest
Web Desk
9:19 PM | December 08, 2024
National

Opposition leader Omar Ayub Khan has alleged that 12 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers were shot dead and over 200 remain missing following a peaceful protest in Islamabad on November 24.

Speaking at a press conference in Peshawar alongside Asad Qaiser, Shibli Faraz, and Sheikh Waqas Akram, Ayub claimed that unarmed protesters were fired upon, resulting in fatalities and disappearances. He further alleged that over 5,000 PTI workers had been arrested, while injured party members were being harassed and intimidated.

Ayub accused the government of imposing a “virtual martial law” and likened Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership style to that of Adolf Hitler.

Shibli Faraz, meanwhile, attributed the unrest to alleged rigging in the February 8 elections.

A prayer ceremony for the deceased is scheduled for December 13, with participation from overseas Pakistanis planned for December 15.

American hunter pays record Rs75 mn to hunt Markhor

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1733634534.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024