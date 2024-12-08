Omar Ayub alleges 12 PTI workers killed, 200 missing during Islamabad protest

Opposition leader Khan has alleged that 12 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers were shot dead and over 200 remain missing following a peaceful protest in Islamabad on November 24.

Speaking at a press conference in Peshawar alongside Asad Qaiser, Shibli Faraz, and Sheikh Waqas Akram, Ayub claimed that unarmed protesters were fired upon, resulting in fatalities and disappearances. He further alleged that over 5,000 PTI workers had been arrested, while injured party members were being harassed and intimidated.

Ayub accused the government of imposing a “virtual martial law” and likened Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership style to that of Adolf Hitler.

Shibli Faraz, meanwhile, attributed the unrest to alleged rigging in the February 8 elections.

A prayer ceremony for the deceased is scheduled for December 13, with participation from overseas Pakistanis planned for December 15.