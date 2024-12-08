Sunday, December 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan expands agricultural exports: Rice exports hit $4 billion

Pakistan expands agricultural exports: Rice exports hit $4 billion
Web Desk
6:10 PM | December 08, 2024
National, Business

Pakistan’s agricultural exports are experiencing remarkable growth, driven by the efforts of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

In a major breakthrough, Pakistan has successfully entered the East African market by exporting tractors to Tanzania. The first consignment of Pakistani tractors was recently delivered, facilitated through a partnership with Kenya-Tanzania-based Masai Trekta Company, showcasing Pakistan’s commitment to expanding global trade partnerships.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has achieved a historic milestone in rice exports, generating $4 billion in revenue during the fiscal year 2024. This achievement reflects the effectiveness of SIFC’s initiatives in promoting the agricultural sector.

SIFC official Shahjehan Malik revealed that the target for rice exports in the next fiscal year has been set at $5 billion. He emphasized the importance of developing modern seeds and standardized agricultural practices to achieve this goal.

FO activates crisis unit for stranded Pakistani pilgrims amid rebel takeover

Pakistan’s Basmati rice, renowned for its high quality, continues to strengthen the country’s position in the global market, with over 6 million tons of various rice varieties exported last year.

Tags:

Web Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1733634534.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024