Pakistan marks National Voters’ Day to boost electoral participation

National Voters’ Day was observed across Pakistan on Saturday, underscoring the importance of voting and encouraging citizens to actively participate in the democratic process. The day aimed to raise awareness about the value of each vote and the role of voters in shaping the nation’s future.

Designated by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in 2017, December 7 commemorates the first-ever general elections held in the country in 1970. National Voters’ Day serves as a reminder of the strength and resilience of Pakistan’s democratic system.

This year’s observance highlighted key themes such as voter registration, political rights, and the importance of public engagement in the electoral process. Special emphasis was placed on encouraging youth to register and cast their votes, recognizing their role in Pakistan's political and economic development.

In his official message, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) stressed the fundamental responsibility of voting, noting that democracy is an ongoing process where each citizen's participation is vital. “Democracy is an ongoing process, and the role of each citizen is crucial,” the CEC stated.

He further remarked that voting is not just a formal act, but a powerful non-violent tool to protect rights and influence the country’s future. The CEC urged all eligible individuals, especially the youth, to ensure their voter registration and take an active role in the democratic process.

National Voters’ Day featured events and campaigns nationwide, aimed at fostering a culture of electoral participation and strengthening democratic values. The ECP hopes that such initiatives will continue to energize public involvement and reinforce the integrity of Pakistan’s electoral system.

By promoting greater participation in elections, National Voters’ Day seeks to fortify the democratic foundation of the nation and ensure that every citizen's voice is heard.