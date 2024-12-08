Pakistan’s regional exports up 4.09pc in Jul-Oct

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s exports to the seven regional countries increased by 4.09 percent in the first four months of the current fiscal year (2024-25) compared to the corresponding months of last year. The country’s exports to the regional countries including Afghanistan, China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, and the Maldives account for a small amount of $1506.131 million, which is 14.33 per cent of Pakistan’s overall exports of $10.507 billion during July-October (2024-25), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported. China tops the list of countries in terms of Pakistan’s exports to its neighbouring countries, leaving behind other countries such as Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Pakistan carried out its border trade with farther neighbour Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, and Maldives. Pakistan’s exports to China witnessed a decrease of 14.58 per cent from $952.385 million last year to $813.441 million during last year whereas exports to Afghanistan surged to $291.773 million from $182.616 million. The country’s exports to Bangladesh also increased by 28.60 per cent to $247.313 million this year from $192.311 million whereas exports to Sri Lanka rose by 29.22 per cent to $148.937 million from $115.256m. The exports to Nepal decreased to $0.742 million from $1.138 million in the previous year while to Maldives increased by 47.71 per cent to $1.746 million from $1.182 million, it added. Pakistan exports to Maldives increased by 11.57 per cent to $3.451 million from $3.093 million while exports to India increased to $0.374 million from $0.069 million, it added. On the other hand, the imports from seven regional countries were recorded at $5226.807 million during the months under review as compared to $3855.115 million during last year, showing an increase of 35.58 per cent. The imports from China during July-October 2024-25 were recorded at $5096.881 million against the $3737.618 million during July-October 2023-24, showing an increase of 36.36 per cent.