Sunday, December 08, 2024
Past in Perspective

“A hero is no braver than an ordinary man, but he is braver five minutes longer.” –Ralph Waldo Emerson

Past in Perspective
December 08, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Past in Perspective

The Siege of the Alamo stands as a defining moment in Texas history, representing resilience and sacrifice in the fight for independence. Lasting thirteen days from February 23 to March 6, 1836, the fortified mission in San Antonio, defended by a small Texan force under William B. Travis and James Bowie, faced a relentless assault by Mexican troops led by General Santa Anna. Despite fierce resistance, the Alamo fell, resulting in the death of nearly all defenders. Their bravery became a symbol of Texan determination, galvanising support for independence, eventually leading to the decisive victory at San Jacinto and the birth of the Republic of Texas.

