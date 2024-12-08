The Siege of the Alamo stands as a defining moment in Texas history, representing resilience and sacrifice in the fight for independence. Lasting thirteen days from February 23 to March 6, 1836, the fortified mission in San Antonio, defended by a small Texan force under William B. Travis and James Bowie, faced a relentless assault by Mexican troops led by General Santa Anna. Despite fierce resistance, the Alamo fell, resulting in the death of nearly all defenders. Their bravery became a symbol of Texan determination, galvanising support for independence, eventually leading to the decisive victory at San Jacinto and the birth of the Republic of Texas.