PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates upgraded LCCA Pavilion and Sports Shop

LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi officially inaugurated the newly-upgraded Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) Pavilion, highlighting its extensive improvements designed to enhance player facilities.

LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed warmly welcomed the PCB Chairman on his arrival. During the visit, also launched the newly established Lahore Regional Cricket Association (LRCA) sports shop, which aims to meet the needs of both players and cricket enthusiasts. Commending the swift and high-quality renovation work, the PCB chairman expressed his congratulations to Khawaja Nadeem, President of the LRCA, and his team for completing the project in a remarkably short time.

“The pavilion and dressing rooms have been renovated efficiently, providing significantly improved facilities for our players,” said Naqvi, emphasising the commitment to player welfare.Naqvi took time to inspect the upgraded amenities, including the dressing rooms, and praised the high-standard resources now available. He further recommended relocating the entrance to the sports shop to the main road for better accessibility and convenience.”The entrance to the sports shop should be from the main road to ensure easy access for the buyers,” Naqvi added.

The event was attended by Adviser Aamir Mir, Chief Operating Officer Syed Sameer Ahmed, LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem, along with PCB’s Director of Academies Nadeem Khan, Senior General Manager Domestic Junaid Zia, and other officials. From LRCA, its Secretary Shahid Hamid Butt, North Zone President Ijaz Butt, West Zone President Sardar Noshad Ahmed, Advisor to LRCA President Azhar Zaidi, Shoaib Dar, Mian M Aslam, Naseer Shehzad, Malik Sarwar, Waqar Malik, Masood Anwar, M Arshad, Mian Mubeen, Malik Ataur Rehman, Waqas Ahmed, Zia-ul-Qamar, Ali Taqir Shah, Shehzad Malik, Waqar Baig, Majid Khan, Asghar Naz, Munawar Javed, Malik Riaz, Hafiz Shahbaz Ali, Ijaz Shah, Raja Azmat, Irfan Munawar, Waqar Al-Muneer, Abid Hussain and others also attended the event.

PCB Chief Stays Mum on Champions Trophy 2025 as ICC Postpones Key Meeting Again

PCB Chairman has declined to comment on the ongoing impasse surrounding the Champions Trophy 2025. He said that discussions are underway, but he refrained from addressing premature developments.“I am not going to talk about any development. Yes, things are under discussion. Today’s meeting has also been postponed. We are waiting for the ICC to sort out the matter,” Naqvi remarked in response to media queries. Despite the uncertainty, Naqvi expressed optimism that the eventual decision would benefit both Pakistan and international cricket. When asked about ICC President Jay Shah’s stance on maintaining neutrality in global cricket affairs, Naqvi said, “If the ICC remains neutral, it will be good for international cricket.”