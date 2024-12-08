Peshawar Stars clinch inaugural Zalmi Women’s League title

LAHORE - Peshawar Stars clinched the inaugural Zalmi Women’s Cricket League title after defeating Hazara Region by seven wickets in the grand final held in Peshawar.

The league, organized by Peshawar Zalmi, Zalmi Foundation, and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, showcased the immense talent of female cricketers from the region. In the final, Hazara Region, batting first, scored 50-8 in their allotted overs, with Rema contributing a top score of 17 runs. Peshawar’s bowlers shone, with Fatima claiming 3 wickets and Saima 2, while Zainab and Maria took one each. In reply, Peshawar Stars chased the target with Fatima leading the charge, scoring 21 runs to secure the championship.

The closing ceremony, attended by dignitaries including Information Advisor Barrister Saif and Test cricketer Arshad Khan, celebrated the success of the tournament. The league’s standout performers were also honored, with Alina Shah named player of the tournament, Tehzeeb best batter, Momina best bowler, Sehrish Qayyum best fielder, and Saira Jabeen icon player of the league. Eight regional teams participated in the league, reinforcing its role as a platform for nurturing female talent. Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi expressed his delight at the league’s success, vowing to continue organising such events to empower women through sports. The Zalmi Women’s League also aligned with global initiatives to combat gender-based violence and promote equality through sports, leaving a lasting impact on the region’s sporting landscape.